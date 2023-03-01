The charity is turning its attention to fundraising events, in order to continue carrying out the vital work they do in the community.

And, as demand for the service grows, the charity needs to raise more money than ever before. This year, the team needs to gather £1 million, which will go towards HospiceCare North Northumberland’s four main areas of work: end-of-life care at home, nurse services, family/bereavement support and dementia support.

The next fundraiser in the pipeline is Northumberland Star, a talent competition with £250 up for grabs. Singers, dancers, comedians and other talented people are to audition by March 20, with the top 15 acts set to battle it out for the winning spot on May 4.

Members of the hospice's team arrive at a client's home.

The final will take place in Duchess Community High School with four judges: Geoff Mull, semi-finalist in X-Factor, SCHAK, a Newcastle DJ signed to Ministry of Sound label, Andrew Fletcher, a talented local actor who has made his mark in the world of drama, performing in the West End and Dan Stones, founder of an entertainment business working with Olly Murrs, VENGABOYS, Micky Modelle and Bass hunter.

Tickets are available for the final, at £12 per person which includes a glass of fizz and canapes.

Julie Frost, marketing and communications officer, said: "The live final promises to be an exciting evening set in the stunning auditorium at the Duchess High School where the acoustics in the room are perfect for such an event.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mr Rogers and Mr Wilson, Co-Heads and all the staff for generously donating the use of the High School to raise funds for HospiceCare.”

The next fundraising event in the pipeline is a family fun day, which is set to take place in Starbucks Drive Thru in Alnwick on April 8, between 10am and 4pm.

The day is planned to be fun-filled with kids rides, face painting, colouring competition, raffle, tombola and more.

