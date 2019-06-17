Northumberland Specsavers stores urge residents to have glaucoma check ups

National optical retail chain is urging people to get checked out for symptoms of glaucoma.

For this year’s Glaucoma Awareness Week (June 17-23), Specsavers in Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth are highlighting the importance of looking after our eyes.

Glaucoma is one of the largest causes of blindness, due to its gradual onset and usually occurs when naturally-occurring fluid inside the eye does not drain properly.

Katie Blakely, optician at Specsavers in Cramlington, said: “There are several factors which can increase your risk of developing glaucoma such as a family history of the disease.”