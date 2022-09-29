Ian Hall, team manager for the North Mental Health Team, has been chosen as a finalist for the Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services accolade.

His nomination includes his work in his previous role as team manager in the Community Substance Misuse Team.

Minette Moorhouse, team manager in Northumberland’s Adult Social Care Social Work Academy, has been selected as a finalist for the Practice Educator of the Year award.

Ian Hall and Minette Moorhouse.

They will find out whether they have won at a ceremony in London in November.

Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults’ well-being at Northumberland County Council, said: “Our social workers play a crucial role in supporting Northumberland residents to overcome obstacles and lead their best lives.

“I am delighted to see that Ian and Minette have been recognised nationally, and I would like to thank all of our social workers for their dedication and professionalism.”

The Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services award is for team leaders or department managers who are responsible for adult social work teams.

Finalists were selected for showing clear leadership skills and evidence of how they have either nurtured an effective working environment, achieved cultural change or improved service quality and outcomes.

The Practice Educator of the Year award is for social workers who are involved in mentoring and supervising students and newly qualified social workers.