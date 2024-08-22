Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland social worker, David Heaton, has been shortlisted for the Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year Award.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of practitioners and teams up and down the country.

Finalists were chosen by panels of independent judges, including previous award winners, social workers, industry leaders and people with lived experience of social work.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, portfolio holder for caring for adults at Northumberland County Council, said: “Social workers play a vital role in helping people to transform their lives.

Pictured from left: social worker David Heaton and Northumberland County Councillor Wendy Pattison.

“In the year since David joined Northumberland Adult Social Care, he has already made a positive impact in the lives of people he supports.

“I am delighted to see his dedication and professionalism has been recognised nationally, and I would like to wish him the very best of luck in November.

Candidates will find out if they have won the award in their category at a special event in London in November.

Peter Hay CBE, chair of the Social Work Awards, said: “This year we received hundreds of entries which goes to show how passionate organisations and individuals are to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession.

“We would like to thank all those who took the time to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. To our finalists, we’d like to say congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times in a year of big changes, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”

For more information about the Awards, please visit www.socialworkawards.com.