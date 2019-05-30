Northumberland shows its pride on its own special day

The county turned red and yellow at the weekend for the third annual Northumberland Day.

From north to south, east to west, communities united behind a common goal – to show their pride in Northumberland.

Glass artist Helen Grierson is busily designing this year's Northumbie Awards.

A packed programme of events made sure there was something for everyone, both in the previous week and on Sunday, Northumberland Day itself.

Flags flew, cafés served up specially-made treats, new drinks were launched, guided walks were organised and villages put on a host of entertainment.

But it wasn’t just Northumberland that celebrated.

In the Murcia region of Spain, Anton Phillips and his neighbours marked the day with a special Northumbrian paella. Anton was general manager at Langley Castle when Northumberland Day first started.

A where was Northumbear competition on social media to win a teddy bear's picnic at the Salt Water Cafe in Beadnell proved popular.

Best-selling crime writer LJ Ross ran a competition for the event, with a prize of signed books, a Kindle and an overnight stay for two at Langley Castle.

Northumberland Day organiser Jane Hunt said: “Northumberland Day is not just a celebration, but a force for good, uniting communities behind a common goal – that of showing pride in the county.”

Seven coveted fused glass Northumbie Awards will be presented to those who have made an extra special effort to celebrate the special county day.

Made by glass artist Helen Grierson, there’s still time for sponsors to get involved.

Ian Telford says Northumberland Day at The Craster Arms, Beadnell, is 'brilliant year after year'.

For details, visit www.northumberlandday.co.uk

There are still some Northumberland Day events with which to get involved.

They include a How to Make a Puffin workshop at Amble Pin Cushion, 20-22 Queen Street, from 9.30am-4pm today; Family-Friendly Creative Workshops at Headway Arts, The Old Church, Waterloo Road, Blyth, today from 10am-noon and from 1pm-3pm; Jump Aboard LV50, a visit to the last all-wooden light vessel built for Trinity House, at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club, South Harbour, Blyth, today from 11am-4pm; and a free showing of the Mike Leigh film Mr Turner at Norham Church, Norham, on Saturday, from 6.30pm.

The Northumbrian flag was on display at Lal Khazana Indian restaurant at Shilbottle.

Anton Phillips, who was general manager at Langley Castle when Northumberland Day first started, now lives in Murcia, Spain, where he celebrated with neighbours and a special Northumberland Day paella.

Flying the flag on a Lundgren Tours Northumberland Day puffin tour of the Farne Islands. Picture by Karen Lundgren Jones

Ailsa Campbell-Shiel in the Golden Gate Boat Tours booth at Seahouses.