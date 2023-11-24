Northumberland sheltered housing scheme residents raise £2,000 for new defibrillator
The life-saving equipment has been installed outside Hartley Court in New Hartley, which is run by Northumberland County Council and registered with national defibrillator network The Circuit.
Residents raised the £2,000 needed to purchase it by organising coffee mornings, hosting raffles, and collecting donations from local people.
Council cabinet member Colin Horncastle said: “The presence of this vital piece of equipment has offered some reassurance for the local community.
“I hope that no one ever needs to use it, but in the event they do it could literally prove to be a lifesaver.
“The residents worked very hard to raise the funds for the defibrillator, but all had tremendous fun in the process attending the events that were laid on.
“A special thank you must go to every single person who helped or donated to this very important cause.”