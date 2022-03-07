Northumberland scouts hold prayers for Ukraine on summit of Cheviot

Members of 1st Whittingham troop climbed to the summit of West Hill on the Cheviot on Sunday.

The 22-strong group renewed their scout promise, said prayers for Ukraine and held a minute’s silence.

"A silent white glider made a fly past like a dove of peace, dipping its wings to us,” added group leader Ninette Edwards.

1st Whittingham Scouts on West Hill, Cheviot.

The group have raised £650 for Ukraine so far, with four large vehicles full of supplies sent to one of the aid collection points.

The scouts also hiked the air crash walk from Dunsdale in the College Valley, set up as part of the RAF100 commemorations, visiting the World War Two wreckage and crash sites of a Supermarine Spitfire, a B17G Flying Fortress and the Z1078 Vickers Wellington.

They also visited the RAF memorial by Cuddystone Hall.

They also spent the morning helping the College Valley Estates forester look after young trees.

The group at the Cuddystone memorial.