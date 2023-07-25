News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland schools put climate change in the spotlight

The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival provided an engaging platform for students, educators, staff and the wider community.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

All schools within the trust area – Morpeth, Rothbury, Thropton and Harbottle – actively engaged in various environmental and climate activities during a week earlier this month.

Each school has developed tailored plans to address environmental issues and incorporate them into the curriculum. Together with the trust, they all uphold a commitment to fostering environmental awareness and sustainability.

A number of events were organised, including a Dragon’s Den presentation with schools presenting their innovative ideas centred around environmental initiatives to support aspirations for climate change.

The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.
The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.
There was an exhibition of student artwork available to view all week at the Tallantyre gallery premises in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, and in All Saints Church, Rothbury.

The artwork was centred around the theme of the environment and our current climate crisis. It showcased the immense talent of the trust’s students and was a powerful reminder of the action needed to address sustainability issues within the community.

To further encourage dialogue and reflection on climate-related issues, The Three Rivers Learning Trust also hosted a special film night for staff, parents and governors showcasing the thought-provoking documentary ‘2040’.

The climate-positive film envisions a sustainable future and highlights potential solutions available now

The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.
The Three Rivers Learning Trust Climate Festival activities at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth.

For further information about the trust’s commitment to sustainability, go to www.the3rivers.net

