An eight-year-old boy from Amble raised £400 for his football teams by climbing England’s highest mountain.

Jack Turvey, pupil at Warkworth Primary School, felt inspired to take on the major challenge of reaching the summit of Scafell Pike after climbing Catbells with his mam.

On September 5, jack decided to take on the difficult feat to raise money for his football teams, Amble Links F.C U9 and Blyth Town F.C U9 – managing to exceed his target of £200 by double.

Jack explained: “I missed the Amble Links football team sponsored walk over the summer because I was on holiday, and my Blyth Town football team are fundraising for us to attend a tournament in May.”

Despite tough weather conditions, Jack showed remarkable determination and resilience to reach the top. Extremely proud of what he has achieved, Jack is already thinking about his next adventure.

He added: “It was a nice day, but then the weather turned near the summit, it got really rainy and windy. I was pleased to have my ski mask and waterproofs on, and a kind lady stopped and gave me hand warmers to put inside my gloves.

“I still wanted to get to the top because I knew I could do it. Once I was home and warm, I felt really proud of myself!

“I can’t believe I raised £400, that’s double my target. Thank you to everybody who sponsored me. I thought I might be tired the next day, but I still wanted to go to football training.”