A Northumberland sailor has officially passed the halfway mark in his attempt to sail solo around the world in a boat he built by hand, all while raising vital funds for a cause close to his heart.

Adam Waugh, who lives near Morpeth, is undertaking the voyage in support of the Ella Dawson Foundation – a UK charity that provides mental and physical health and wellbeing support to young adults with and beyond cancer, as well as their families and carers.

The 61-year-old is currently competing in the inaugural Mini Globe Race, a 14-month, 28,000-nautical-mile solo circumnavigation in a 19-foot Class Globe 5.80 yacht named Little Wren, which he constructed entirely by hand at home despite having no prior boatbuilding experience.

After more than six months at sea and more than 12,000 nautical miles sailed, Adam has now crossed the 180-degree line of longitude and arrived safely in Fiji.

Adam Waugh built Little Wren by hand in his garden shed.

He said: “It’s a surreal feeling to be halfway around the world in a boat I built in my garden shed. There have been tough moments, big highs and lows, but I’ve learned so much.

“The challenge is helping to support young people living with cancer, as well as their families and carers. That keeps me going.”

Adam’s epic voyage began as a personal challenge and labour of love. In early 2022, he started building Little Wren, named after a wren that nested in his shed during construction.

The build spanned two years, often through long, cold nights, before she was launched from Amble Marina in March 2024.

Following successful sea trials in the UK, Little Wren was transported to Portugal where Adam began his first 600-nautical-mile offshore test to Lanzarote in December 2024.

From there, his first true ocean crossing began, a 3,000-nautical-mile transatlantic voyage to Antigua, his first ever solo ocean passage.

That journey proved exceptionally challenging. Rough seas caused Adam to break his ribs in a fall and a key piece of equipment, his spinnaker pole, was lost at sea. Despite significant pain and uncertainty, Adam completed the crossing in 26 days.

A short period of recovery and boat maintenance in Antigua set him up for the official start of the Mini Globe Race in February 2025.

From Antigua, Adam sailed to Panama, transporting Little Wren overland to the Pacific side before setting out in mid-March on the race’s second leg – a 7,200 nautical mile passage to Fiji, with brief stops in the Marquesas, Tahiti, and Tonga.

This leg proved both physically and emotionally demanding, as Adam sailed through some of the world’s most stunning yet unforgiving waters.

Following a period of rest and maintenance having reached Fiji, the third leg will be the longest and most demanding part of the race so far. It is Fiji-Darwin-Mauritius-Durban-Cape Town.

It spans approximately 9,700 nautical miles and is expected to take between 80 and 100 days, depending on wind and weather conditions.

Adam added: “I’m so grateful for the amazing support I’ve received from my family, friends, fellow skippers and the entire Mini Globe Race team.

“Thank you to everyone who has backed me and supported the Ella Dawson Foundation, a charity that means so much to me and does such incredible work.”

To follow Adam’s journey and/or make a donation, go to https://onemanoneboatonemission.com