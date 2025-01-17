Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Restaurant Pine has announced the return of its charity fundraiser concept BiteBack in aid of Cancer Research UK.

A stellar line-up of 20 of the UK’s leading multi-award-winning Michelin-starred chefs has been signed up for SecondBite, with each chef being taken out of their regular kitchen environment to wow guests with their unique and individual takes on street food dishes.

They hope to smash last year's fundraising total of £82,063 and with only 500 portions of each dish available on the day, diners will need to be quick to be in with a chance of securing their chosen dishes.

Siân Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine commented: “BiteBack 2024 was an amazing success, but we want to go even further and make this year’s event SecondBite bigger and better and by doing that we hope to raise even more funds to support Cancer Research UK in their early diagnosis research.

Restaurant Pine Head Chef, Ian Waller. Picture by Joe Taylor Photographer.

"We all know someone who has been impacted by this illness, which is one of the reasons why we think it’s vital to help this amazing charity in all that they do to fight this disease. Please come and join us and buy lots of tokens on the day!’’

The first four participating chefs have been announced as: Chet Sharma, chef-owner of Michelin-guide listed BiBi; Gareth Ward, chef-owner of two Michelin-starred Ynyshir; Tom Shepherd, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Restaurant Upstairs and Ian Waller, head chef of Northumberland’s Michelin-starred and Michelin Green-starred Restaurant Pine.

Wylam Brewery will provide drinks and guests can expect DJs and a special online auction.

Siân added: "We’re incredibly grateful to the 20 chefs who have kindly volunteered their time to help beat this terrible illness. We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Wylam Brewery for so generously providing the venue. We’d also like to thank the various sponsors who are providing fridges, generators, and all manner of equipment needed to ensure the event runs smoothly.”

All proceeds from SecondBite will be donated to Cancer Research UK to help support over 4,000 researchers, clinicians, and nurses to transform how they help prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

SecondBite will take place on July 6, at Wylam Brewery, Palace of Arts, Newcastle with free entry and dish tokens available to purchase in advance for £10.

For more information visit: https://www.secondbitefestival.com/ and Instagram page @second_bitefest.