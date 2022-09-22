Following the period of mourning and her funeral, Northumberland County Council is looking into putting in place a permanent memorial or memorials to forever remember her in the county she often visited.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I’m sure we all felt the shock and sadness of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I think the events of the past fortnight showed us once again how much love there was and still is for her.

“Queen Elizabeth II touched the hearts and lives of so many people and we want to ensure this memorial is a place for all – a place where our residents and visitors can go to remember this great monarch.

The Queen in 2001 visiting Berwick.

“I do hope people can spare a few moments to let us know their thoughts. The results will be invaluable in helping us decide what form any memorial or memorials should take.”

Residents can let the local authority know their ideas by taking part in a short online consultation at nland.cc/Memorial

The survey is open for four weeks until Wednesday, October 19.

The Queen visited the county a number of times during her 70-year reign, from Berwick to Cramlington and in-between. She opened Kielder Water in 1982 alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and the royal couple also opened Alnwick Youth Hostel in 2011.