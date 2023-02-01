An increasing number of people could be targeted on their doorsteps by dishonest workers offering services such as gardening or maintenance work.

Whilst it is not illegal for traders to canvas for work by going door-to-door, people are being advised to take their time before making any decisions and to think it through.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, said: “We are aware that bogus doorstep traders may be operating in Northumberland, and we want people to know what to be aware of.

“Some door-to-door salespeople may try to add pressure on you or use persuasive and/or emotional tactics to get a sale. Some of the work they suggest may be unnecessary, overpriced and could end up being of poor quality.”

If residents are looking for work to be done, the Public Protection Trading Standards team advises that you:

Seek at least three written quotations from reputable traders

Seek recommendations from friends and family for tradesmen you trust

Shop around for products/services to make sure you get the best deal

Don’t decide straight away

Stephen Johnstone, senior fair trading officer for Northumberland Trading Standards, said: “Look out for those who are pushy and claim that there is an urgency to get repairs done or that you will lose out of a special offer if you don’t agree immediately.

“Always make sure you know who you are dealing with, ask for their business name and address before agreeing to anything. We would suggest that you use a local business otherwise you may have difficulty getting them back if there is a problem.

“Remember, it’s your property and you don’t have to answer the door to anyone if you don’t want to.”