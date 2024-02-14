Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heart of the Tyne group is looking for passionate individuals and companies to take on a 60,000-step challenge - in just one week - to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The challenge begins on March 10 with teams from companies or groups of individuals all welcome to take part and it’s hoped each challenger can raise at least £60.

David Brind and Stuart Jackson from the Heart of the Tyne team will embark on a 100-mile walking challenge of their own along the Northumberland coast from Tweed to Tyne.

Stuart Jackson and David Brind, along with squad members of the Newcastle Falcons and staff of The Tynemouth Castle Inn. Picture: Chris Lishman

Their adventure begins on March 13 and will see them pass through Seahouses, Amble and Blyth before finishing at Tynemouth on March 16.

They will be supported by other members of the BHF team and on the last leg will be joined by players from Newcastle Falcons and members of the Newcastle Rugby Foundation team.

Pubco The Inn Collection Group will be supporting the walkers by providing them with an overnight halt at The Bamburgh Castle Inn, The Amble Inn and The Commissioners Quay Inn ahead of a fanfare finish at The Tynemouth Castle Inn.

Stuart said: “Walking is a great way of keeping your heart healthy and also release from the mental strains of day-to-day life.

"By setting up this challenge we not just to raise money but to encourage many people to think about the day-to-day little steps that can be taken to improve our region's heart health and mental wellbeing.”

Andrew Robson from the Inn Collection Group said: “We are proud to support this fantastic cause. We often find walkers using our inns as an ideal stopover or place for lunch during a day hike and it will be a pleasure to support David and Stuart as they walk down the beautiful Northumberland coastline.”

Over the last three years the Heart of the Tyne team has raised over £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Anyone wanting to join the 60,000-step challenge can do so by emailing Emily Petitjean at [email protected]