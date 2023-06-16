Dr Alice Good from Alnwick receives an MBE for services to Ukrainian refugees.

She founded Sunflower Sisters, an organisation which provides matching services and ongoing support for Ukrainians after they arrive in the UK.

Rev Fiona Sample from Belford gets an MBE for services to the rehabilitation of offenders.

Recipients of King's Birthday Honours.

She is founder and chief executive of The Oswin Project which works to create second chances and put a wedge in the revolving door of reoffending.

Rothbury woman Vikki Ewen, 56, receives a BEM for services to the community in Coquetdale.

Over a number of years she has made a significant and wide-ranging contribution to her community, including establishing the Coquetdale Lunch Club and a hub for vulnerable people and those self-isolating during the Covid pandemic.

Donna Swan, from Bedlington, founder of Calmer Therapy, receives an MBE for services to children with special educational needs and their families in the North East.

Dr Alice Good. Picture: Jane Coltman

Professor Derek Alderson, from Riding Mill, gets a CBE for services to surgery. He is chairman of the Centre for Perioperative Care and lately president, Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Former Alnwick man Jeremy Darroch gets a knighthood for services to business, charity and to sustainability.

The former Duke’s Grammar School pupil, who now lives in Weybridge, Surrey, significantly expanded Sky’s footprint in the UK and his determination to champion the arts during the pandemic led to Sky Arts moving free to air,

He also secured the future stability of Sky News as an independent and impartial voice in UK news provision and established a landmark partnership with British Cycling,

Vikki Ewen.

His passionate approach to responsible business has driven substantive change in society, with major programmes focusing on grassroots sport, environmental responsibility and greater opportunities for young people.

More than 1,000 recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors and parts of the UK, including with a renewed focus on those who have had a profoundly positive impact on how society faces up to the most challenging issues of the modern era.

Individuals have been recognised for being inspiring entrepreneurs, innovators and philanthropists.

Other significant contributions relate to the provision of high-quality healthcare and education, as well as individuals whose actions have helped tackle crime or supported families to contribute to society, including helping children achieve their potential.

Fiona Sample.

Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden MP said: ”This year’s honours list is a testament to ordinary people who have demonstrated extraordinary community spirit, and I pay tribute to all those who have been recognised today.

“Our honours system has long been a way of recognising people who make an incredible contribution to life in Britain and beyond.

“We are now focussed on levelling up the system to ensure it represents the length and breadth of the country, and I hope that the fantastic stories this year ensure more regional nominations in the future.”

Well-known recipients include Davina McCall for her esteemed career as a broadcaster and campaigner, actress and presenter Vicky McClure for her groundbreaking dementia campaigning where she’s shone a light on the positive impact of music therapy on dementia-sufferers, and footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright for services to charity and Association Football.