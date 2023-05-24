News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland resident praises healthcare trust team that is help women and families to achieve a smokefree pregnancy

A Morpeth resident has highly recommended a team of health advisors, who since starting their role a year ago have supported hundreds of families across Northumberland and North Tyneside.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:38 BST

The Best Start in Life (BSiL) team is part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Public Health Service and was launched in May 2022 to help women and families to achieve a smokefree pregnancy.

It has had more than 1,000 referrals since it started and there are early indications from the data that the team is helping to reduce smoking rates.

The most recent quarterly data published by NHS Digital shows that Northumbria Healthcare had the lowest rate of smokers at the time of delivery between October and December 2022. At 8.3 per cent, this is the lowest rate recorded to date for the trust and is lower than the regional average of 12.3 per cent and the national average of 8.6 per cent.

Best Start in Life advisor Shauna Bell with Jayde Cranston and her son George.Best Start in Life advisor Shauna Bell with Jayde Cranston and her son George.
Best Start in Life advisor Shauna Bell with Jayde Cranston and her son George.
Jayde Cranston, who lives in the Morpeth area, is just one of the many women to have received support from the team.

She said: “I started smoking when I was 12 and smoked 10 a day. I’d tried to give up lots of times in the past, but never had the motivation to quit for good.

“When I booked my pregnancy, Shauna called from the Best Start in Life team. She was so friendly and didn’t judge. She went through the risks of smoking in pregnancy and I knew that I had to stop for both mine and my baby’s health.

“Shauna was so supportive throughout and even inspired my partner to give up smoking too. I had my healthy baby boy seven weeks ago and I’m so proud that he can grow up in a smokefree, healthy home.

“If anyone is pregnant and contacted by the team, please speak to them. They’re all so lovely and there whenever you need them. I now see Shauna as much more than an advisor, she’s a friend.”

The advisors provide a holistic approach, focusing on behaviour change and working with the family to understand their individual needs.

As well as offering a full smoking cessation service, the team can support with a variety of issues which affect the family to support a healthier pregnancy.

