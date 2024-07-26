The charity is situated near Alnwick and is run by volunteers who take in dogs in need from across Northumberland.

Whilst all of the dogs receive the best care with comfortable kennels and plenty of exercise, the volunteers are always aiming to give each dog a permanent home

Each four-legged pooch receives the care they need, with food enrichment programmes, toys to play with and even relaxing classic music piped into the kennels. Many of the dogs arrive with behavioural issues that staff will work on before the dogs are deemed suitable for adoption.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Dog Rescue said: “We are inundated at present with people wanting to give up their dogs and we are seeing every breed in rescue now that a few years ago we would never have seen.

“Whenever getting a dog, whether that be from a rescue or a breeder, we would urge owners to do their research on the breed and see if it is really compatible for their lifestyle. Most of the dogs who come to us have had little if any socialisation and no basic training.

"The trend now seems to be buying puppies of unusual colours, which is often actually a gene defect and can lead to major health issues and expensive vet bills.

"There is definitely a rescue crisis at the moment and we are being asked virtually every day to take in a dog.”

If you are looking to adopt a dog, make sure to read the specific requirements, as each one is assessed and treated as an individual. A home check will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed in the adoption process.

Northumberland Dog Rescue rehomes to any area between Newcastle and Berwick.

If you are looking to adopt or need more information, email at [email protected] and include as much information about yourself as possible.

Here is a selection of some of the dogs hoping to find good homes, with general observations from NDR staff.

1 . Jack Jack is a four-year-old poodle mix looking for a female only home with no resident or visiting children or teenagers. He is neutered and vaccinated but does have a bite history as he has learned to use growling and baring his teeth to be left alone when he is feeling anxious. He is going to need a very patient home who will let Jack learn to trust you in his own time but he loves his toys and is fine with other small- medium dogs.Due to his coat, he will need regular grooms and his groomer and vet have never had any issues with him.Photo: Northumberland Dog Rescue Photo Sales

2 . Storm Storm is a fully house trained one-year-old Dachshund who has been passed around a lot. She is looking for a calm quiet home with someone who will give her the time and space she needs until she has gained confidence in her new person and surroundings.Storm is very nervous and dislikes men but very loving one she trusts people. She will walk alongside of other dogs but it is unclear if she’s lived with them before or if she's good with cats. Her on-lead behaviour is okay but she is nervous and has snapped due to nerves. She will likely bite if she feels threatened. A potential owner should have experience with the breed and have no children but should have someone to keep Storm company. Preferably there will be no other dogs but making sure they are fully introduced before bringing her home would be suitable.Photo: Northumberland Dog Rescue Photo Sales

3 . Davey Davey is a three-year-old neutered mix breed who had not been socialised when he arrived at Northumberland Dog Rescue and showed his fear as aggression. He doesn’t like strangers, particularly men, however he does warm up to people quickly, especially around the volunteers. Davey can be mouthy when he’s excited and plays with most dogs ok, but doesn't like staffies. He loves toys and fuss but should only be around adults and teenagers due to his size and occasional mouthing. Davey needs a home with people who are patient to win his confidence and are around most of the time. He needs to be the only dog but he is fine to walk alongside other dogs.Photo: Northumberland Dog Rescue Photo Sales

4 . Sammy Sammy he is a lovely three-year-old Saluki who thinks he’s still a pup. He will need his basic training continuing as well as his socialisation but is vaccinated and about to be neutered. Sammy is looking for an active home without resident or visiting children as he can be a little reactive. He previously lived as an only dog but walks ok with others once he has had an introduction. It is unclear what he would be like with cats.Photo: Northumberland Dog Rescue Photo Sales