Northumberland rescue dogs to be stars of 2024 charity calendar
The calendar features 12 dogs that have been rescued by Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team and partner charities. Each dog has their back story printed alongside their photograph.
All the proceeds from the sales of the calendar will go to three local animal charities: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Northumberland Greyhound Rescue and Northumberland Dog Rescue.
One of the rescued dogs featured is Larry who was found wandering the streets. He wasn’t microchipped and was never claimed but ended up being rehomed with the person who found him.
Another featured is Ruby who was found abandoned at Druridge Bay Country Park. She has been rehomed and after five months she eventually started wagging her tail.
The calendars are available for a minimum donation of £4.49 and can be ordered online https://nland.cc/rescue or by contacting the animal welfare team on 0345 600 6400.