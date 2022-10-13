Northumberland represented at legal ceremonies

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year. Its origins date back to Saxon times, when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the King for the maintenance of law and order in their area.

Canon Alan Hughes is Chaplain to Colonel James Royds, High Sheriff of Northumberland. James and Alan were appointed under the late Queen Elizabeth II and now serve King Charles III.

The former Vicar of Berwick and his Consort Susan Hughes have had a busy few weeks supporting the High Sheriff at key events throughout the north.

Judges, High Sheriffs and their Chaplains, representing Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear and Yorkshire.

One of the duties of a Sheriff is to support The Crown and oversee the justice system, and autumn marks the start of England’s legal year when High Sheriffs authorise the reading of the command of the Monarch to judges to carry out their duties.

The Sheriff, Chaplain and their Consorts recently attended three such events. The first was at Durham, where Shrieval parties and judges processed from Durham Castle in their robes to a service in Durham Cathedral.

The second was at Newcastle. It began at The Law Courts before processing through the cobbled streets of Newcastle to the Cathedral.

The third and final ceremony in the north was at York, which witnessed more than 100 dignitaries process from The Guildhall to York Minster.

Alan and Susan Hughes in York Minster.