Rail campaigners in Northumberland have said there are more negatives than positives for the county with the new journeys that are set to come into effect from December 2025.

The upcoming timetable was announced last week and it includes extra services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross, as well as faster journey times between Edinburgh and London.

But when it comes to Northumberland, groups and individuals believe the stations at Alnmouth, Berwick and Morpeth have lost out overall – and concerns have also been raised by the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) in relation to the changes to local service journeys.

Additional TransPennine Express services between Newcastle and Edinburgh and a later weekday return from Edinburgh back to Northumberland stations have been welcomed.

Alnmouth Railway Station.

But the campaigners say there are more negatives, including fewer LNER services stopping at the three Northumberland stations and a separate 8.10am service from Alnmouth to Newcastle being lost.

Dennis Fancett, chairman of the SENRUG pro-rail campaign group for South East and East Northumberland, said: “When it comes to the new timetable, overall it is bad for our region.

“Whilst we would support the objective of providing more train capacity between London and Edinburgh, this should not be achieved by reducing services in Northumberland.

“Additional infrastructure should be provided first to allow the extra London – Edinburgh trains to run without slashing regional and local services.

Berwick Railway Station.

“It’s true there will be additional TransPennine Express services between Newcastle and Edinburgh, and a later weekday return from Edinburgh back to Northumberland stations, both of which we welcome.

“But Morpeth for instance loses three LNER northbound and two southbound services. Whilst LNER points to the fact an alternative operator now serves Morpeth, this does not help business people needing to travel first class so they can work on the train, or those needing to reach destinations such as Peterborough.

“Crucially, it is proposed the heavily used direct morning service to Aberdeen will no longer call at Morpeth, making travel more difficult for oil industry workers commuting to and from South East Northumberland.

“Additionally, Northern’s services between Morpeth and MetroCentre and Hexham are severed and passengers will need to change at Newcastle, making it difficult for those working at MetroCentre and needing to travel by train. It’s difficult to understand what the reason for this is and how it can be justified.

Morpeth Railway Station.

“Alnmouth also loses the vital 08:10 service to Newcastle, which is used by commuters and by those going to college.

“For business travellers from each of Berwick, Alnmouth and Morpeth, the earliest possible arrival in London slips back from 09:40 to 09:50, meaning in most cases it will now be impossible to make a 10:00 London meeting – no doubt pushing more people back to air travel, the opposite of what the timetable is seeking to achieve.

“None of the above can be justified by cutting 10 minutes off a London to Edinburgh journey.

“With good wi-fi on board trains, time on the train is not time lost to business. But adding an extra half hour to a journey by introducing the need to change at Newcastle most definitely is time lost to business.

“We request that even at this late stage, tweaks can be made which address the issues we have consistently raised and deliver a fair deal to Northumberland passengers and businesses.”

Georgina Hill, Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East and rail campaigner, set-up a petition a number of years ago advocating later trains to Berwick. Today, it has almost 4,000 signatures.

She said: “In terms of later trains, there is some positive news including a potential 10pm service from Edinburgh and 11.05pm from Newcastle. Obviously, I am really pleased about that.

“However, fewer LNER services will be stopping at Berwick, generally, which is disappointing.

“Later trains are important and have been central to my campaign, but we need better connectivity altogether.

“Unfortunately, the Government and rail companies still just don’t get the needs of the north and the more rural areas. They think shaving a few minutes off national train times is the top priority when it simply isn’t, especially when it impacts what really should be the top priorities.

“We are going to have to campaign hard on this coming into the new year.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward councillor, said: “Like all rail users, I was very concerned to read of what seemed like service reductions at such a busy terminal as Alnmouth Station. This seems to fly in the face of reducing car usage and making life easier for travellers, especially those on the Alnmouth to Newcastle commute.

“I’ve yet to be clear about the changes to LNER services so I’m hoping there are compensatory trains there, but if not I join my colleagues in protesting about this service reduction in a part of the nation that always seems to do badly when it comes to transport enhancements.

“The new Ashington line is a notable exception thanks to the tireless efforts of Northumberland’s county councillors.”

In its response, CRAG states that there will be no additional trains and an “even worse service than the present very poor service”, with lead for CRAG John Holwell saying from December 2025 the local trains from Newcastle to Chathill will be slower to the tune of 14 minutes on an evening and it will be 19 minutes slower for anyone travelling south to Newcastle on the evening departure from Chathill.

He added: “Our new government bewail ‘Transport Poverty’, but alas these latest developments make our poverty worse.

“It appears that the amorphous Rail North Partnership, NECA and Transport for the North, who appear to be the decision making bodies, have ignored the rail transport needs of north Northumberland.

“Frankly, talk of an hourly stopping service at Chathill in four years’ time, at a cost of around £15million, fools no-one when a solution at a very minimal cost lies before our eyes.

“Let’s hope that our Mayor and team will be bold enough to reverse the age old transport trend that adds time and delay to new projects with a good dose of extra money (which normally exceeds budget) and press on with a quick and simple solution.”