Children swapped school shoes for boots and wellies today (Tuesday, November 19) for British Farming Day to show their support for the agricultural sector across the country.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20%, half the usual rate.

Lorna Rainey, head teacher at Belford Primary School, said: “We have all worn wellies or walking boots today to support our local farmers.

“Many of our families have connections with farming and we feel it is very important to highlight the valuable work that farmers do to ensure our food security.”

Belinda Athey, head teacher at Whittingham Primary School, added: “As a school we are right in the heart of the farming community and many farming families have attended our school for generations.

“We took on board this initiative after one of our parents asked if their child could come to school wearing wellies and decided this was a good idea for the whole school to do.”

Ellingham Primary School, where 57% of pupils are connected to farming, also took part.

