Northumberland pupils debate climate change at mini COP29 event
Inspired by the international COP29 conference, the event took place in the Council Chamber at County Hall in Morpeth. It delved into pressing climate issues and sparked meaningful discussions amongst attendees.
The event welcomed 19 students and five teachers who passionately debated climate policies, fostering understanding and collaboration.
With Chantry Middle School in Morpeth representing Bangladesh, Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington representing China, Hexham Middle School representing Nigeria, Ovingham Middle School representing Australia and Corbridge Middle School representing Brazil, the students were tasked with preparing speeches and analysing climate attitudes specific to their assigned countries.
Leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for climate change, Glen Sanderson, said: “Seeing our young people engage with these complex, global challenges is incredibly inspiring.
“It is fantastic to see their enthusiasm, innovative thinking and determination reflect the potential for real change. Events like this not only educate but also empower the next generation to take ownership of their future – one that is sustainable, equitable and resilient.
“These discussions and debates underscore the vital need for mutual respect, the exchange of diverse perspectives and the power of collaborative effort.”
The event also highlighted the new Climate Change Action Plan and Northumberland Net Zero website with a specific focus on how schools can play a key role in climate change action, offering practical advice and showcasing local sustainability initiatives.