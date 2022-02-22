Northumberland pub to re-open after major refurbishment

Two of the sneak peek photographs that have been published on The Diamond Inn's Facebook page.

The works at The Diamond Inn by Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars and Newcastle-based leisure operator Vaulkhard Leisure started six weeks ago.

Sneak peek photographs have been published on the pub’s Facebook page and the following message was posted earlier today (Tuesday).

“We are opening our doors this Friday from 7am. If you are around the village, why not pop in to start the day with cooked breakfast and a speciality cup of coffee.

“We're super looking forward to welcoming back our Diamond family – new and old.”

Part of the refurbishment includes an alfresco terrace where guests can socialise for the majority of the year.

A six-by-six metre covered timber pergola will be adorned with foliage and vintage lighting and the heated decked area will feature two trees within the canopy, a gas firepit, metal privacy screens and rustic wooden tables and benches covered in sheep fleeces.

Inside, the décor and furniture has been upgraded. The new features include leather and fabric low and high-level seating.

The walls are a mix of painted and rustic timber panelling and the bar is clad in a metal decorative tile and surrounded by ceramic tiles.

The pub has 12 ensuite wi-fi fitted letting rooms and a function room.