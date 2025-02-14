A community owned pub in Horncliffe has been named as the friendliest pub in the country.

Security experts at Get Licensed analysed Tripadvisor reviews and median crime scores to determine its rankings.

And The Fishers Arms tops the list as the ‘friendliest pub in the UK’, achieving 8.57 out of 10 on Get Licensed’s Friendliness Score.

It re-opened in December 2023 with an event to celebrate the efforts of the steering committee in raising more than £300,000 through grants, donations and share pledges.

The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe.

Famous faces such as Robson Green, Si King and Kevin Whately helped to raise awareness of the campaign.

The pub includes a unique bar constructed from a Holystone oak from the upper Coquetdale and window ledges made from wych elm and burl oak thanks to shareholder Graham Dixon.

You can find the full ranking at www.get-licensed.co.uk/reports/friendliest-pubs-in-the-uk