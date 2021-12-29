Northumberland pub ensures some Christmas spirit for children

The Keel Row, in Seaton Delaval, hosted a number of events in the run up to Christmas.

Customers and team members at The Keel Row were encouraged to wear their pyjamas on Christmas Eve, receiving a gift from the pub for their efforts.

The pub also had a Christmas post box for children to post their letters to Santa, with replies sent back to them.

Other events held at the award-winning pub included ‘Breakfast with Santa’ every Saturday and ‘Advent Calendar Breakfast’ events, where children got the chance to meet Santa and his elves, with a mini disco and party games for the whole family to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Herron, licensee, said: “We get lots of new customers in for the breakfasts. Parents love the fact that their children get entertained. They are really successful.

"The new advent breakfast was also a big hit and we will look to do that again next year.”

The Keel Row hosted an outdoor family fun day on December 20 with fairground rides, characters to meet and greet and a mini disco and games.

Sharon also brings her local community together to do good for others during the festive period through the pub’s ‘Angel Appeal’, which sees locals buying gifts for 300 children in care.

Customers take paper angels, featuring gift ideas for the children, off a tree displayed in the pub, buying the gift and giving it to Sharon to distribute to the children through social services.