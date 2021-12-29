Northumberland pub ensures some Christmas spirit for children
Christmas spirit was flowing at a Seaton Delaval pub thanks to a number of activities.
Customers and team members at The Keel Row were encouraged to wear their pyjamas on Christmas Eve, receiving a gift from the pub for their efforts.
The pub also had a Christmas post box for children to post their letters to Santa, with replies sent back to them.
Other events held at the award-winning pub included ‘Breakfast with Santa’ every Saturday and ‘Advent Calendar Breakfast’ events, where children got the chance to meet Santa and his elves, with a mini disco and party games for the whole family to enjoy.
Sharon Herron, licensee, said: “We get lots of new customers in for the breakfasts. Parents love the fact that their children get entertained. They are really successful.
"The new advent breakfast was also a big hit and we will look to do that again next year.”
The Keel Row hosted an outdoor family fun day on December 20 with fairground rides, characters to meet and greet and a mini disco and games.
Sharon also brings her local community together to do good for others during the festive period through the pub’s ‘Angel Appeal’, which sees locals buying gifts for 300 children in care.
Customers take paper angels, featuring gift ideas for the children, off a tree displayed in the pub, buying the gift and giving it to Sharon to distribute to the children through social services.
Sharon said: “The response we have to the tree is amazing. As a community pub it feels like a natural thing to do and people are so keen to join in.”