Primary School pupils from Blyth and the surrounding areas were invited to enter the competition, and could create designs that represented the past, present, or future of the lifesaving charity.

Eight group winners were chosen by a group of RNLI volunteers from the entries, who received a certificate and badge and got to visit Blyth Lifeboat Station.

One of the winners, Nancy Walker from New Hartley, even gave her pocket money as a donation to the charity.

Winners of competition got to visit Blyth Lifeboat Station. (Photo by Robin Palmer/RNLI)

Marj Darlison, treasurer and member of the RNLI Ladies Guild, which organised the competition with the local schools, said: “I was so pleased to hear how all the children enjoyed thinking about what they would draw.

“When they came down to the lifeboat station they were so excited to see their drawings on display, meet the volunteer crew, and see the lifeboats launch on exercise.”

An overall winner will now be chosen and will have their poster enlarged and displayed outside the lifeboat station.

Terry Healy, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Blyth, said: “We want the local community to join with us and celebrate the RNLI's two hundredth anniversary. The posters that the school children designed were fantastic.

“It was a pleasure to host the winners at the lifeboat station and present them with their certificates. We hoped they enjoyed their morning with us.”