Northumberland Pride is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

Northumberland Pride was an enormous hit last year and promises to be bigger and better this time around.

A week-long programme of events has been organised, beginning with a launch party for sponsors and supporters in Alnwick’s White Swan Hotel on Sunday from 2pm-4pm.

Northumberland Pride

“We will be giving an overview of Northumberland Pride, where we began, and where we are now,” said event chair Lorna Stewart-Hook.

There will be acoustic performances from two of the main stage acts, Matt Dunbar and Melissa Rose, and a chance to sample a Northumberland Pride Gin cocktail.

HMP Northumberland Pride returns on Tuesday, May 28, when X Factor winner Sam Bailey will give a Q & A session on her days as a prison officer at HMP Gartree.

An LGBT+ church service is being held at St George’s URC in Morpeth on Wednesday, May 29.

More than 100 people have registered to take part in an LGBT+ fun run at Alnwick Rugby Club on Friday, May 31.

An LGBT+ march is then planned in Alnwick on Saturday, June 1, from noon, starting on Bondgate Within and heading for the rugby club. Beforehand, Rhythm Stix will be performing.

The main event starts at the rugby club at 1pm, starting with two songs from a pop-up choir being led by local choir leader Sarah Gray. Rehearsals are being held this week in Amble, Bedlington and Hexham with up to 100 singers expected to come together on the day to perform.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey will headline the event. She had a Christmas number one with her hit Skyscraper, and topped the charts with her debut album The Power of Love. She has starred in a host of major stage productions, including Chicago and Vampires Rock.

Others on the main stage bill include Lorraine Crosby, Summerland, Melissa Rose, Khalysis, Matt Dunbar and the Autonomous Collective and Diggin’ the Dancing Queen – the Abba Show.

The event is being hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter, Anna Foster.

Find out more at www.northumberlandpride.org.uk

Northumberland Pride is a county-wide organisation set up in 2017 to raise awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) culture and heritage.

It does this by promoting equality and diversity for the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In practice, it provides safe spaces which break down barriers that promote inclusion and support across the whole of Northumberland.

The vision is to celebrate LGBT+ life with its allies through events and project work.

In 2017/2018, volunteers delivered the first Northumberland Pride in Alnwick.

Northumberland Pride 2018 was attended by over 2,500 people and a colourful march through the town centre attracted more than 500 participants.

It is hoped to top that this year.