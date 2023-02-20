Plans are in the works for a return of Pride on the Road, a series of events the charity ran successfully in 2022, and more.

It also runs recurring support sessions and safe spaces in partnership with other organisations across the county.

For Angela Brudenell, manager of Northumberland Pride, a particularly exciting initiative at Northumberland Pride is the equality and diversity training provided for businesses and organisations around LGBTQIA+ issues.

The 41-year-old said: “We have been doing it for a while but it has not been publicised, it has been under the radar.

“We work with local businesses, charities, and organisations, going in and doing some workshops about issues that are occurring, workshops around pronouns, and about things that trans people might experience.

“So that is quite exciting because that is growing, and obviously it is delivered by us who are in the community and know what we are talking about.”

Organising counselling sessions and supporting victims of hate crimes, which are on the rise, are other key cornerstones of the organisation’s work.

Northumberland Pride will run lots of events and support groups this year.

Northumberland Pride plays a role in bringing people together and helping members of the community feel less alone.The 2021 census highlighted the size of the community for the first time.

Angela said: “People feel quite isolated. If you look at how big Northumberland is, there might not be anybody that lives very close by that you know is LGBTQIA+.

“You might feel on your own.”

Details of all the groups events can be found on social media, should you wish to get involved.

Northumberland Pride are hoping to build on the momentum of last year's events.

Angela added: “Just get in touch with us, give us a call, email us, or come if you see us. Join our social media, find out what we're doing, when we are doing it, and if you want to come along, come along.

“We have had people that are a bit shy and we work around that by meeting them one to one before they come to the group. We all support people if they find walking into a group of people a bit overwhelming.