News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Northumberland Pride appoints link worker and trustee as part of expansion plans

Northumberland Pride has announced two new appointments as part of its ongoing expansion plans.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read

Dan Zadeh has been hired as a link worker to engage with young people across the North East, and university lecturer Drew Dalton has been appointed to the LGBTQIA+ charity’s board of trustees.

Dan is studying to become a qualified counsellor, and will combine his studies with working at Northumberland Pride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Born to an English mother and Iranian father, he struggled with his identity until he learned to accept himself while in rehabilitation for alcohol and drug addiction.

Dan Zadeh, left, and Drew Dalton, right, have been appointed by Northumberland Pride.Dan Zadeh, left, and Drew Dalton, right, have been appointed by Northumberland Pride.
Dan Zadeh, left, and Drew Dalton, right, have been appointed by Northumberland Pride.
Most Popular

Dan said: “I was miserable for 30 years of my life and I never felt like I belonged to any group of society because I was bullied for my race due to my father’s background, but what I have learned is that you can change things and find self-acceptance.

“I feel like young people can relate to me and my experiences, and we can build strong and trusting relationships.

“I am really excited to be working with such a great charity like Northumberland Pride and supporting young people find their joy in life and accept themselves as they are, and I am grateful for the team for taking a chance on me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drew is a senior lecturer in sociology and programme leader in inequality and society at the University of Sunderland, and is founder of global LGBTQIA+ human rights charity ReportOUT.

Drew said: “In my current role as chair of trustees at ReportOUT, and with my background in managing local charities focused around LGBTQIA+ issues, I am well placed to understand the challenges faced by the third sector.

“I hope to bring this wealth of learning with me as a trustee to hopefully benefit Northumberland Pride.

“It is a great honour to be part of such a growing and thriving organisation, and I hope to work with the rest of the trustees to ensure that it continues to be a success in the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northumberland Pride’s chairperson Darren Irvine-Duffy said: “Our growth has been amazing in terms of support services we now provide and our staffing levels.

“To help us grow we need exceptional people within the organisation and we are absolutely delighted to have Dan and Drew on board to keep building on the excellent reputation we have created over the years.”

Related topics:North EastUniversity of Sunderland