Northumberland postmistress has 'no plans to retire' after reaching milestone of 40 years' service to community

Popular postmistress, Bessie Rogerson, has reached the major milestone of running Hepple Post Office for 40 years.

She became postmistress in February 1985 when she converted a spare room at her home to run the Post Office.

It allowed Bessie to serve the community and to raise her children her children, who were young at the time.

It also allowed her to also support her husband, George’s businesses as a funeral director and joiner, by taking calls from clients during the daytime.

Hepple postmistress, Bessie Rogerson, was presented with a Post Office 40 Years’ Long Service Award.

In 2009 Bessie also started providing outreach Post Office services to nearby communities at set times. Now she operates five outreach branches at Thropton, Sharperton, Netherton, Otterburn and Rochester.

Bessie said: “It has worked so well having the Post Office here as it allowed me to juggle many commitments.

“I’m now 67, but I have no plans to retire yet. I love my job. I have never once woken up thinking I don’t want to go to work as I love serving people.

“Occasionally I might wake up and see an inch of snow on the ground and I think oh no, I’ve got to go out in this weather to serve at an outreach branch, but I know that people are relying on me, and I like to see my customers, who have become friends.

“The communities I serve from a church hall or village halls, are all very different, some communities are very elderly and others have families with children.

“I was able to keep all of these Post Offices open during the pandemic and customers just adhered to social distancing. It was a very strange time, but I considered myself lucky as I was still meeting people all the time rather than indoors not seeing anyone.

“With bank branch closures and more coming my Post Offices provide a lifeline for people to do their everyday banking.”

Post Office area manager, Natalia Anderson, said: “I want to really thank Bessie for being the postmistress for Hepple for the past four decades and more recently for providing outreach Post Office facilities for five communities.

"Bessie is a first-class postmistress who is very popular with her customers as she is kind and caring and very knowledgeable about the services that she provides.”