Northumberland postbox closed because snails eating mail
The postbox on the B1341 in Adderstone, near Belford, has been out of service since July, with a notice on it stating ‘not in use, snails eating mail’.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, local ward councillor, said he initially thought the box had been closed because of a recent road closure for resurfacing – until he saw the sign that said the post had been eaten by the snails.
He said: "It serves quite a few houses and farms and we'd like to get it back open as soon as possible.
"That postbox there has had quite a chequered history, because about a year ago it was stolen and Royal Mail had to replace it.
"Now it's been attacked by a different sort of pest, but even though it's in a very remote location, it is surprisingly well used."
Cllr Renner-Thompson added: “I’ve been amazed at the reception this story has had. It’s been in the national papers and on the TV.
"People have written to me from all over the world on how to combat snail - apparently copper wire works the best! The Adderstone snails are truly world famous.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "A post box may be temporarily closed due to a wildlife infestation, we then take steps to resolve it and will reopen as soon as possible.
"In the meantime, we advise customers to use their nearest convenient post box."
Royal Mail expect the postbox to reopen this week.
