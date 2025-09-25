A Northumberland poet’s fourth collection has won the Laurel Prize 2025, UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s nature and eco poetry prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Porteous, who has lived in Beadnell since 1987, was named as the winner of the £5,000 prize at a ceremony in Bradford.

She has worked on many collaborations with scientists and musicians, and has published four collections with Bloodaxe Books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest, Rhizodont (2024), was shortlisted for the TS Eliot Prize 2024. The book takes its name from the three-metre-long fossil fish found on the Northumberland coast in 2007 and moves from familiar places along the coast of North East England to global questions of evolution, survival and extinction – in communities and languages, and in the natural world.

Poet Katrina Porteous. Picture by Tony Griffiths.

As Katrina writes in her introduction to the collection, the poems begin in former coalmining communities of East Durham, where her grandfather was a pitman, and travel north to the shores of Northumberland just south of Berwick.

Chair of the judges, Kathleen Jamie, said: “Katrina Porteous has always kept faith with the North East, where times of transition are intensely played out in the post-industrial landscapes.

“She refuses to ignore local language either, offering work adept in Northumbrian dialect, modern English and the argot of science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhizodont considers deep time, extractive industry, alienation and the efforts of communities to survive with integrity and, in a crucial act of imagination, she speaks as other non-human entities – an ice-core, a redshank.

“We were impressed by the way her attention to the small and local belied the sweep and depth of her project. Rhizodont displays modern lyricism by a senior poet, loving, knowing and authoritative.”