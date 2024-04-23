Northumberland pet food bank opens third collection point in Cramlington after 'exponential' growth
A Helping Paw was founded in 2022 in Ashington and recently opened its second location at Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop in Whitley Bay. The charity helps owners who are struggling to afford food for their pets to make sure their animals do not go hungry.
It has now opened its third collection point at Mayfield Community Centre in Cramlington.
The charity’s founder, Tyesha Muncaster, said: “Growth has been exponential. We are feeding over 100 pets a week on average.
“Our Cramlington hub has allowed us to reach a range of new service users, meaning we have been able to help even more pets.”
The charity is also recruiting volunteers at all three of its collection hubs through its Facebook page and is appealing for donations of pet food, with a host of donation drop off points around the county.