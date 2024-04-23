Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Helping Paw was founded in 2022 in Ashington and recently opened its second location at Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop in Whitley Bay. The charity helps owners who are struggling to afford food for their pets to make sure their animals do not go hungry.

It has now opened its third collection point at Mayfield Community Centre in Cramlington.

The charity’s founder, Tyesha Muncaster, said: “Growth has been exponential. We are feeding over 100 pets a week on average.

A Helping Paw has opened its third collection point. (Photo by A Helping Paw)

“Our Cramlington hub has allowed us to reach a range of new service users, meaning we have been able to help even more pets.”