Victoria Blair died a week after the accident in Haltwhistle.

Shortly before 2.45pm on Friday, January 27, police were called to a car park in Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, following reports a woman had been knocked down.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries, but died a week later.

Today the woman was named as 77-year-old Victoria Blair of the Haltwhistle area.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and specialist officers continue to support the woman’s family.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are first and foremost with Victoria’s family and friends.

“Victoria’s family are understandably devastated by this tragedy and we are continuing to offer them support at this difficult time.

“We would continue to ask that the public respect their privacy as an investigation into the circumstances around the collision continues.

“While we have spoken with a number of witnesses to date, we would still ask that anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ section of the force’s website or call 101 quoting reference NP-20230127-0584.

