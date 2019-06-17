Northumberland park granted £10k to assist with anti-light pollution project

A Northumberland park one of five UK National Parks to be awarded a conservation grant.

Northumberland National Park has been awarded the grant from the newly launched Clif Bar National Parks Protectors Fund.

Northumberland National Park Authority has received £10k through the conservation fund that will be used to raise public awareness about dark-sky conservation, as well as delivering a new dark sky – friendly lighting project in Northumberland International Dark Sky Park – England’s first and Europe’s largest International dark sky park.

Duncan Wise, visitor development and marketing manager at Northumberland National Park, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the Clif Bar National Parks Protectors Fund.

“This project will enable us to raise awareness of the issues around poor outdoor lighting and the cause of light pollution, and how it affects nocturnal wildlife and our health. It will also help residents and businesses to adopt good practice and replace bad lighting with better, well-designed alternatives, thus ensuring the pristine dark skies of Northumberland International Dark Sky Park are conserved for the wonder of this generation and the next.”

The anti-light pollution project in Northumberland International Dark Sky Park will be delivered in two parts.

Phase one focuses on raising public awareness of the issues around bad outdoor lighting such as unshielded lights and blue-white LEDs on wildlife and our health, as well as it contributing to light pollution, which effectively blocks the view of the stars above.

The second part will focus on adapting or replacing bad lighting with appropriate, fully-shielded lighting in the Dark Sky Park.

The partnership between Clif Bar and the UK National Parks is funding a series of major conservation projects taking place across five of the UK’s National Parks, as well as supporting the environmental protection of the remaining ten parks.

The projects, funded by Clif Bar, range from the installation of a bug hotel bike rack in the Broads National Park, to woodland protection in the New Forest. Clif Bar has a long history of supporting environmental projects in the USA and Canada, but this is the first time the company has lent its support in the UK.