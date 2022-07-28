He is a finalist in the clerk of the year category of the National Association of Local Councils’ (NALC) Star Council Awards 2022.

He has been shortlisted in his capacity as clerk to the City of Durham Parish Council.

Mr Shanley has led a number of key initiatives in Craster – including co-authoring the Craster Neighbourhood Plan, leading a successful campaign to get every resident in the parish compensation after Storm Arwen, introducing visitor contribution boxes for community projects, project managing the Craster Trail project as well as pushing for the village to receive a mobile phone mast.

Adam Shanley.

He said: “This has come as a really lovely surprise. As my fellow finalists know in this role, you devote your life to your community and I wish them all the very best of luck in the world.”