With recent statistics showing that 70 per cent of booze drank by children comes from the family home, the organisations have issued a message that alcohol increases the risks of accidents, injuries, smoking and drug taking, and can affect children’s mood and mental health.

Balance is launching a ‘What’s the Harm?’ campaign aimed at giving parents information about the risks of under-age drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance, said: “We all want the best for our children. No parent wants to think their child might be the one getting drunk, taking risks, having an accident or getting into a situation they can’t handle.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance.

“But the fact is most of the alcohol that ends up in the hands of children comes from the home – often from parents. This undermines the alcohol age of sale laws, which are there to protect both children and communities.”

Coun Veronica Jones, Northumberland County Council’s portfolio holder for improving public health and well-being, said: “We are happy to support this campaign and encourage parents to think twice before giving alcohol to their children or teenagers.

“Having a healthy relationship with alcohol starts from being young and we know that if children drink at an early age, this increases their risk of them drinking more heavily as they get older.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad