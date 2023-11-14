The Bernicia Foundation will launch its latest funding round next week to help North East charities and voluntary groups deliver their much-needed work to tackle social and economic isolation.

And in advance of applications opening on Monday (November 20), Northumberland organisations that have been awarded significant amounts in previous rounds are being highlighted.

They include Berwick Youth Project, which received a £10,000 Inclusion Grant last year to support its ‘Community Crew’ project to enable young people in Nnorth Northumberland to receive positive support and mentoring through fun and challenging activities.

Project manager John Bell said: “The grant from The Bernicia Foundation enabled us to put on a full programme of activities for our Community Crew – giving a fantastic group of young people the chance to come together to support not only each other, but their local community.”

Members of Berwick Youth Project's Community Crew.

The Inclusion Grant awards up to £10,000 to voluntary/community groups and registered charities that help people overcome barriers which prevent them from accessing opportunities or participating fully in society.

The £10,000 grant that Ashington-based ESCAPE Family Support received in 2022 has helped the organisation to support many families of people living with addiction.

Brian Charlton, deputy chief executive business and finance, and Janet Murphy, founder and chief executive of ESCAPE, said: “During the first six months of this grant, ESCAPE supported almost 220 families – 72 of those family cases have been closed with overwhelmingly positive outcomes and improvements to well-being, and we continue to work with the other families and new referrals.

“Thanks to the grant towards our core costs, ESCAPE has been able to provide support to families and carers, including children and adults, throughout Northumberland.”

Janet Murphy.

In the year to March 2023, the Inclusion Grant awarded £212,000 to North East organisations in support of projects that reduce loneliness and isolation, promote independence and help people access financial advice and job training.

Applications for the next round close on January 2, 2024, with grants awarded in spring 2024.

The Bernicia Foundation also offers an Inspiration Fund of up to £1,000 to young people aged 24 or under who face barriers in the development of their talents. Applications for the Inspiration Fund also open on November 20.