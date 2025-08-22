Here are five key stories from this week (August 18 – August 24) to catch-up on.
1. Anti-immigration protest in Ashington draws hundreds
Hundreds of people attended an anti-immigration protest in Ashington which was criticised by local MP Ian Lavery. On Sunday, August 17 a protest organised by British Unity went ahead in the town centre with demonstrators protesting against ‘illegal immigrants’ in the area and calling to ‘stop the boats’. MP Ian Lavery commented: "We are better than this. South East Northumberland has a proud history of resilience, solidarity, and kindness. Let’s continue to build a community where everyone feels safe, supported, and valued, no matter where they come from or what they’ve been through.” The police confirmed there were no arrests. Photo: Sean Wilson
2. Berwick Academy celebrated some brilliant GCSE results
Achievements across a wide range of subjects at Berwick Academy showed continued improvement for the school on previous years. Headteacher Ben Ryder said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s results, which demonstrate the hard work and dedication of our wonderful students. “We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form and for those moving on to college or apprenticeships, we wish them every success in their future endeavours.” Photo: Supplied by the school
3. Royal Mail delivery delays in the Alnwick area sparks frustration
Royal Mail delays left residents missing vital post, with some forced to collect letters themselves. Over the past few months, locals say that they haven’t had much of a postal service at all, with little of their post arriving on time and then turning up in large batches. Alnwick resident, Catherine Davies van Zoen said: "Last week was the absolute worst, I got nothing all week and then on Friday I got eight different items. There are times when we get things like hospital appointments, and I am currently waiting for a new credit card which is rather crucial." The Royal Mail claim they are currently recruiting and training new starters, and anticipate the situation to improve shortly. Photo: Google
4. Fresh faces took over The Pack Horse Inn in Elligham
The popular pub was officially taken over on Thursday, August 7 by newly-married Ollie and Susanna Simpson. The couple highlighted the importance of social hubs in rural communities and hope The Pack Horse Inn can continue to provide that for Ellingham. Susanna said: "Rural communities haven’t had it easy recently for various reasons and for those who work largely alone, a village pub is so much more than just a watering hole, it allows people to socialise and that’s what we want to focus on." They will be making a number of changes to put their own stamp on the place, including updating the garden and introducing quiz nights. Photo: Contributed