3 . Royal Mail delivery delays in the Alnwick area sparks frustration

Royal Mail delays left residents missing vital post, with some forced to collect letters themselves. Over the past few months, locals say that they haven’t had much of a postal service at all, with little of their post arriving on time and then turning up in large batches. Alnwick resident, Catherine Davies van Zoen said: "Last week was the absolute worst, I got nothing all week and then on Friday I got eight different items. There are times when we get things like hospital appointments, and I am currently waiting for a new credit card which is rather crucial." The Royal Mail claim they are currently recruiting and training new starters, and anticipate the situation to improve shortly. Photo: Google