Northumberland news roundup: 5 key stories from the first week of September

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
The start of September is always busy, so we have rounded up some key stories from across Northumberland you may have missed this week.

Here are five stories from this week (September 1 – September 7) to catch-up on.

1. New research confirmed a minimum age of the Sycamore Gap tree

Evidence suggests that the tree was at least 100 to 120 years old and probably appeared in the landscape in the late 19th century or earlier. The dendrochronological (tree-ring counting) investigation by Historic England’s national Investigative Science team was carried out in September 2023. By counting the sequence of tree-rings taken from a cross-section of the felled part of the tree, researchers were able to arrive at an estimated count of 100-120 growth rings for the two main stems – with each ring indicating one year of growth. The slice of the tree used for the scientific analysis has been stored securely at Fort Cumberland. It is expected to be added to the Historic England National Wood Collection and made available for potential future research. Photo: National Trust Images/Rebecca Hughes

2. Missing man in Wooler found safe following a three-day search

On Monday, September 1, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team were called out by Northumbria Police to assist in the search for a man who went missing after heading towards the Duck Ponds on Wooler Common. More than 70 Mountain Rescue volunteers and specialist dog teams from the Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England were involved in the search, alongside the National Police Air Service. The search effort was strengthened by members of the local community, shepherds and game keepers on quad bikes, and the missing man’s family. On Wednesday (September 3) afternoon, the man was located by members of the public on a steep hillside to the south-east of Wooler and has been reunited with his family. Photo: Contributed

3. New restaurant to open in Alnwick creating 30 jobs

Hospitality group, Loungers plc will officially launch Alno Lounge on Wednesday, October 22, as the site of the former Barclays Bank on Bondgate Within. The venue create 30 local jobs and will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, with gluten-free and vegan menus available. John English, who is head of community for Loungers plc, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors of Alno Lounge in October." Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography

4. Campaigners call for more trains to ease congestion on north Northumberland coast

North East leaders have met with campaigners calling for more trains to stop at some of the region’s most rural railway stations. Residents say the north Northumberland coast has “long been short” of an effective train, forcing visitors to drive to popular villages like Bamburgh and Seahouses. Deputy North East Mayor Martin Gannon, Labour MP David Smith and Conservative councillor Guy Renner-Thompson attended an event organised by the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) on Thursday. Cllr Renner-Thompson, who represents the area as part of the Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “Our villages can’t cope with the amount of traffic. Getting more trains will improve the lives of people living here. “For our young people, they have to leave our villages because there isn’t the work opportunities. If you can get on a train into Newcastle and get a job there, you wouldn’t have to leave your village." Photo: James Robinson/LDRS

