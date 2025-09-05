4 . Campaigners call for more trains to ease congestion on north Northumberland coast

North East leaders have met with campaigners calling for more trains to stop at some of the region’s most rural railway stations. Residents say the north Northumberland coast has “long been short” of an effective train, forcing visitors to drive to popular villages like Bamburgh and Seahouses. Deputy North East Mayor Martin Gannon, Labour MP David Smith and Conservative councillor Guy Renner-Thompson attended an event organised by the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) on Thursday. Cllr Renner-Thompson, who represents the area as part of the Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “Our villages can’t cope with the amount of traffic. Getting more trains will improve the lives of people living here. “For our young people, they have to leave our villages because there isn’t the work opportunities. If you can get on a train into Newcastle and get a job there, you wouldn’t have to leave your village." Photo: James Robinson/LDRS