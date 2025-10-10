In October 2024, The Wildlife Trusts, along with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, bought part of the Rothbury Estate and have until autumn of 2026 to raise £30m to complete the purchase of the land. The £250,000 funding will lay the foundations for its future and ensure that work begins to transform it into the beating heart of a 40-mile nature recovery corridor across northern England. Drew Bennellick, Head of Land and Nature Policy at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to be able to support The Wildlife Trust in developing their ambitious plans for the Rothbury Estate thanks to money raised by National Lottery players."placeholder image
In October 2024, The Wildlife Trusts, along with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, bought part of the Rothbury Estate and have until autumn of 2026 to raise £30m to complete the purchase of the land. The £250,000 funding will lay the foundations for its future and ensure that work begins to transform it into the beating heart of a 40-mile nature recovery corridor across northern England. Drew Bennellick, Head of Land and Nature Policy at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to be able to support The Wildlife Trust in developing their ambitious plans for the Rothbury Estate thanks to money raised by National Lottery players."

Northumberland news roundup: 5 key stories from October 6 - October 14

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST
In case you have missed any stories this week, we have rounded up some of the key news from October 6 – 14 in Northumberland.

Catch-up quickly with our weekly news summary.

1. Retail pods plan at Blyth beach gets the green light

Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd (BVEL) has received planning approval for six pods on land next to the Mermaid car park and Dave Stephens Centre. A previous proposal for 13 pods was refused in 2024 after planners deemed it ‘an unacceptable loss of open space’ which would be detrimental to the area’s character, including the nearby Blyth Battery. However, a new proposal by the not-for-profit group that runs Blyth Community Enterprise Centre has been given the thumbs up by Northumberland County Council planning officers. A report delegating approval stated: “The proposed ‘pods’, anticipated to accommodate niche stalls such as local crafts or specialist foods, would enhance the variety of visitor facilities and complement existing attractions.” Photo: Google

2. Percy Hunt in Northumberland fears for its future if trail hunting is banned by Labour

The Labour Party manifesto included a commitment to ban trail hunting, despite support in some parts of the country. The Percy Hunt, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, is a working pack of Old English Foxhounds, following scent trails twice a week from September to March. Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy Hunt, said: "Trail hunting means a lot to so many of us. Some join in on horseback, others follow along on foot or by car – it’s all part of the day. "Just like some people enjoy racing pigeons, we love watching the hounds at work. Seeing them follow a trail might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but there’s no good reason to completely ban it. There are a lot of misconceptions about trail hunting, but we stick to the rules and do everything within the law." Photo: Jane Coltman

3. An MP reacted furiously after a councillor claimed the North East has ‘fond memories’ of Margaret Thatcher.

Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth, told ITV News that Mrs Thatcher did “amazing things” for the country. Ashington and Blyth MP Ian Lavery claimed parts of the region were still recovering from damage caused by the former Tory Prime Minister. He said: “She butchered our industries, tore through our communities, and left behind a legacy of destruction and poverty that we are still struggling to recover from. “And let’s not forget—she took the milk from our children. ‘Thatcher the milk snatcher’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a symbol of the callousness that defined her and her government.” Photo: Nop

4. Bid to relocate 17th Century cannon and create public open realm at pub site in Morpeth is approved

The Grade II listed 17th Century cannon at The Joiners Arms site is listed as a bollard due to its use as historic street furniture following from its previous military use. The bid to relocate it by 12 metres to the south-west has been approved by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers. In its new location, the cannon will also be located on a plinth and flanked with benches on either side. Photo: Google

