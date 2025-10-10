Catch-up quickly with our weekly news summary.
1. Retail pods plan at Blyth beach gets the green light
Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd (BVEL) has received planning approval for six pods on land next to the Mermaid car park and Dave Stephens Centre. A previous proposal for 13 pods was refused in 2024 after planners deemed it ‘an unacceptable loss of open space’ which would be detrimental to the area’s character, including the nearby Blyth Battery. However, a new proposal by the not-for-profit group that runs Blyth Community Enterprise Centre has been given the thumbs up by Northumberland County Council planning officers. A report delegating approval stated: “The proposed ‘pods’, anticipated to accommodate niche stalls such as local crafts or specialist foods, would enhance the variety of visitor facilities and complement existing attractions.” Photo: Google
2. Percy Hunt in Northumberland fears for its future if trail hunting is banned by Labour
The Labour Party manifesto included a commitment to ban trail hunting, despite support in some parts of the country. The Percy Hunt, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, is a working pack of Old English Foxhounds, following scent trails twice a week from September to March. Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy Hunt, said: "Trail hunting means a lot to so many of us. Some join in on horseback, others follow along on foot or by car – it’s all part of the day. "Just like some people enjoy racing pigeons, we love watching the hounds at work. Seeing them follow a trail might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but there’s no good reason to completely ban it. There are a lot of misconceptions about trail hunting, but we stick to the rules and do everything within the law." Photo: Jane Coltman
3. An MP reacted furiously after a councillor claimed the North East has ‘fond memories’ of Margaret Thatcher.
Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth, told ITV News that Mrs Thatcher did “amazing things” for the country. Ashington and Blyth MP Ian Lavery claimed parts of the region were still recovering from damage caused by the former Tory Prime Minister. He said: “She butchered our industries, tore through our communities, and left behind a legacy of destruction and poverty that we are still struggling to recover from. “And let’s not forget—she took the milk from our children. ‘Thatcher the milk snatcher’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a symbol of the callousness that defined her and her government.” Photo: Nop
4. Bid to relocate 17th Century cannon and create public open realm at pub site in Morpeth is approved
The Grade II listed 17th Century cannon at The Joiners Arms site is listed as a bollard due to its use as historic street furniture following from its previous military use. The bid to relocate it by 12 metres to the south-west has been approved by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers. In its new location, the cannon will also be located on a plinth and flanked with benches on either side. Photo: Google