2 . Percy Hunt in Northumberland fears for its future if trail hunting is banned by Labour

The Labour Party manifesto included a commitment to ban trail hunting, despite support in some parts of the country. The Percy Hunt, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, is a working pack of Old English Foxhounds, following scent trails twice a week from September to March. Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy Hunt, said: "Trail hunting means a lot to so many of us. Some join in on horseback, others follow along on foot or by car – it’s all part of the day. "Just like some people enjoy racing pigeons, we love watching the hounds at work. Seeing them follow a trail might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but there’s no good reason to completely ban it. There are a lot of misconceptions about trail hunting, but we stick to the rules and do everything within the law." Photo: Jane Coltman