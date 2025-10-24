Here are five key news stories from around the county this week.
1. World Cup victory for Ashington Railway Station
After a week of passionate campaigning and thousands of public votes, it has been officially crowned Britain’s Most Life-Changing Station in this year’s World Cup of Stations by Rail Delivery Group. Jacqueline Starr, executive chair and chief executive officer of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of rail history, Ashington shows how investing in stations can transform lives. “It’s a brilliant example of how the railway continues to change Britain for the better.” Photo: Contributed
2. Well-known Morpeth pub The Sun Inn has reopened
The new owners of a well-known pub in Morpeth are welcoming people back – and new customers – after reopening on Wednesday, October 22. Last month, previous owner Philippa Waldie announced that after 18 years, her time at the establishment in High Church has come to an end and that Ally and Steve Dunn were taking it over. Photo: Google
3. Blyth Bebside station opens on the Northumberland Line
Blyth Bebside - the latest station to be completed on the Northumberland Line - has been officially opened. The first service rolled out of the new station on Sunday morning to the delight of local residents and train enthusiasts. At the official opening event, pupils from The Dales School helped perform the golden ribbon cutting, surrounded by representatives from all the organisations involved in the project. And as well as a new station, the event also marked the official opening of a new cycle and footbridge across the A189, connecting the station to the nearby Chase Farm Estate. Photo: NCC
4. Pink Lane Bakery expands Into Northumberland with opening of new Morpeth shop
On October 21, the new bakery opened its doors for the first time on 19 Newgate Street in Morpeth, bringing their whole selection of goods to the market town. Following a successful first couple of days in the market town, co-owner Martha Jackson said: “We’ve had a great first couple of days in Morpeth, we’ve had a really warm welcome from people and exceeded our expectations in how busy we’ve been even without promoting when we were opening.” Photo: Contributed