3 . Blyth Bebside station opens on the Northumberland Line

Blyth Bebside - the latest station to be completed on the Northumberland Line - has been officially opened. The first service rolled out of the new station on Sunday morning to the delight of local residents and train enthusiasts. At the official opening event, pupils from The Dales School helped perform the golden ribbon cutting, surrounded by representatives from all the organisations involved in the project. And as well as a new station, the event also marked the official opening of a new cycle and footbridge across the A189, connecting the station to the nearby Chase Farm Estate. Photo: NCC