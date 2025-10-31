In case you missed anything, here are five key news stories from around the country to catch-up on this week.
1. Northumberland families to unite in Morpeth for national SEND protest
A peaceful protest, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference, will take place on November 3 outside Northumberland County Council’s County Hall in Morpeth. The campaign, named Every Pair Tells a Story, will display children’s shoes to represent the stories of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) who have been let down by the system. Photo: Contributed
2. St Mary’s Inn in Stannington sold to Sir John Fitzgerald Group
Back in September, business property adviser Christie & Co were instructed to sell St Mary’s Inn in Stannington, near Morpeth, for £1.4m. It has now been announced that the business has been purchased by the Sir John Fitzgerald Group. The hospitality group, who own several pubs and hotels across the North East including the Ridley Arms in Stannington and the Crown Posada in Newcastle, has promised to secure the future of St Mary’s and the employment of the existing staff. Photo: Christie & Co
3. Ashington company fined after worker seriously injured after getting entangled in machining tool
Newcastle Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 30 November 2023, while cleaning swarf from a horizontal borer, an employee became entangled around the rotating tool piece, which had been left running. An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company failed to ensure appropriate guarding was in place on the machine, and that no safe system of work existed for its operation. Furthermore, a lack of effective auditing of daily check sheets meant a removed trip probe went unnoticed. The employee sustained significant injuries to his legs and ankles, multiple broken ribs, and a collapsed lung on the left-hand side, requiring skin grafts as well as the partial amputation of two toes. Site and Field Services Limited, of North Seaton Industrial Estate, Ashington, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £6,382 in costs at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court. Photo: HSE
4. Green light signalled for historic railway bridge repairs in Alnwick
Northumberland County Council has agreed to part-fund the repair of Eden Hill Bridge, near Alnwick. It is set to benefit from a £255,000 cash injection with £125,000 coming from Northumberland County Council and £130,000 coming from Historic Railways to carry out essential waterproofing and structural repairs. Earlier this year the council agreed to adopt the bridge from owner Historic Railways and is carrying out the repairs. This will then enable the council, as the bridge owner, to allow Aln Valley Railway to extend their track and greenway and to operate their heritage railway under the bridge and on towards Alnmouth. Photo: NCC