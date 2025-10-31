3 . Ashington company fined after worker seriously injured after getting entangled in machining tool

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 30 November 2023, while cleaning swarf from a horizontal borer, an employee became entangled around the rotating tool piece, which had been left running. An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company failed to ensure appropriate guarding was in place on the machine, and that no safe system of work existed for its operation. Furthermore, a lack of effective auditing of daily check sheets meant a removed trip probe went unnoticed. The employee sustained significant injuries to his legs and ankles, multiple broken ribs, and a collapsed lung on the left-hand side, requiring skin grafts as well as the partial amputation of two toes. Site and Field Services Limited, of North Seaton Industrial Estate, Ashington, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £6,382 in costs at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court. Photo: HSE