Here are five stories from across Northumberland this week (September 29 – October 5).
1. Pegswood’s The Courtyard celebrates its first birthday
The popular Northumberland restaurant celebrated first year success with the unveiling of a dramatic mural and evening of live entertainment. The vibrant mural was unveiled by North Northumberland MP David Smith on the venues outside wall. In a tribute to the village’s heritage, the artwork created by Andy Morley, known as ‘Creative Ginger’, portrays the iconic local sculpture Robin of Pegswood designed by Tom Maley. Owner Martyn Lee said: "I think we have proved that if you bring the right quality of food, drinks and service to any area then it will work." Photo: Adrian Hanlon
2. Reform UK suspend two councillors in north Northumberland area
Berwick North councillor Nicole Brooke and Norham and Islandshire’s Patrick Lambert will both sit as non-aligned councillors pending a party investigation. A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Councillors Brooke and Lambert have had the whip suspended pending investigation for breaching the Reform Council Group Rules in a manner that could be detrimental to the party’s interests.” The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Coun Brooke and Coun Lambert for comment, but has not received a response. Photo: James Robinson
3. Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum secures a further £1.7m funding for Northumberland Hall move
Just a week after securing over £4m in National Lottery Heritage Funding, Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery has had another major financial boost. The museum has been awarded up to £1.7m in Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal funding as it looks to create a new home in the Grade 1 listed Northumberland Hall in the town centre. Initial work is set to start this winter to the interior of the building with the main construction work expected to start in late spring 2026. Photo: NCC
4. Seghill pub The Blake Arms was put up for sale
The historic pub with a spacious beer garden in the heart of a Northumberland village has hit the market for £300,000. The building, located on Station Road, dates back to the Second World War and served as a vital community hub and successful family-run business only until the pubs recent closure. Photo: Rightmove