1 . Pegswood’s The Courtyard celebrates its first birthday

The popular Northumberland restaurant celebrated first year success with the unveiling of a dramatic mural and evening of live entertainment. The vibrant mural was unveiled by North Northumberland MP David Smith on the venues outside wall. In a tribute to the village’s heritage, the artwork created by Andy Morley, known as ‘Creative Ginger’, portrays the iconic local sculpture Robin of Pegswood designed by Tom Maley. Owner Martyn Lee said: "I think we have proved that if you bring the right quality of food, drinks and service to any area then it will work." Photo: Adrian Hanlon