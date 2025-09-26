Here are five key stories from across Northumberland this week (September 22 – 28).
1. RAF Boulmer kickstarts major new infrastructure project for the Ministry of Defence
New single living accommodation and office facilities will be built at the Northumberland air base and at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire following their relocation from RAF Scampton. The Air C2 (Command and Control) Force is responsible for 24/7 air surveillance of the UK, assigned NATO airspace, and other overseas locations, as well as directing military air systems to safeguard the UK and its NATO allies. Air Commodore Simon Blackwell, Commander Airbases for the RAF said: “This strategic move supports the RAF’s commitment to operational excellence while reflecting our dedication to providing high-quality working and living environments for our personnel.” Photo: SIMON MOORE
2. The Drift Café in Cresswell taken over by new owners 'The Sidecar Guys'
The Drift Cafe has been ran successfully by Duncan and Kate Lawrence for the past 12 years. With plans to retire, the couple put the business on the market in October 2024. Now, new owners Matt Bishop and Reece Gilkes have taken the reins. Also known as ‘The Sidecar Guys’, the pair hold a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever journey by scooter and sidecar and now run regular ‘Sidecar Experiences’ which have featured on the BBC’s Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. Guests can look forward to the same experience they know and love, while the new owners also have exciting plans for the future – including bringing their ‘Sidecar Experience’ centre to The Drift. Photo: Contributed
3. Alnwick museum awarded £4.3m lottery cash to create new home at the Northumberland Hall
Initial work on the new Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery is set to start this winter, subject to the success of other funding bids, with the main construction work expected to start in late spring 2026. Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, said: “Trustees and volunteers at Bailiffgate are jubilant to have been given such a significant grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to take forward the refurbishment of Northumberland Hall." Photo: National World
4. Morpeth man charged in connection with ATM explosion at Powburn in Northumberland
Earlier this year on May 12, officers received a report of an explosion outside Hedgeley Service Station. It was reported that an ATM machine was left on fire following an explosion and those believed to be responsible had fled the scene empty handed after failing to open the cashpoint. Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) immediately launched an investigation and following extensive enquiries, planned a strike day to arrest two suspects. On Wednesday, NEROCU officers, with the support of Northumbria Police and Bedfordshire Police, executed two warrants. One warrant carried out on Great Aldens in Bedford, resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old man, who has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue. The second warrant, executed at Olivers Mill in Morpeth, resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the discovery of a small number of improvised explosive devises. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team attended the scene and safely removed the devices. The Morpeth suspect was subsequently charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions and making an explosive substance. Photo: Google