4 . Morpeth man charged in connection with ATM explosion at Powburn in Northumberland

Earlier this year on May 12, officers received a report of an explosion outside Hedgeley Service Station. It was reported that an ATM machine was left on fire following an explosion and those believed to be responsible had fled the scene empty handed after failing to open the cashpoint. Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) immediately launched an investigation and following extensive enquiries, planned a strike day to arrest two suspects. On Wednesday, NEROCU officers, with the support of Northumbria Police and Bedfordshire Police, executed two warrants. One warrant carried out on Great Aldens in Bedford, resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old man, who has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue. The second warrant, executed at Olivers Mill in Morpeth, resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the discovery of a small number of improvised explosive devises. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team attended the scene and safely removed the devices. The Morpeth suspect was subsequently charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions and making an explosive substance. Photo: Google