Spring is a time of ecological change, with many pregnant and young farm animals living within the National Park, as well as the arrival of several species of ground-nesting birds including curlew, oystercatchers and lapwing.

Incidents occurring from dogs running loose and off paths has in the past caused disruption in the National Park, harming pregnant ewes and young lambs, and upsetting ground-nesting birds, sometimes even resulting in death.

The Take the Lead campaign asks dog walkers who visit the National Park to be considerate and responsible when doing so. On top of the social media campaign which is asking visitors to stick to the paths away from livestock and wildlife, the National Park is also placing signs throughout the parks to make sure animals remain as undisturbed as possible.

Owners and dogs can still appreciate the countryside when on the designated paths.

Margaret Anderson, senior ranger at Northumberland National Park, said: “Walking in the tranquil landscape of Northumberland National Park is a great boost for your health and well-being, and a popular activity to enjoy with your four-legged friend.

“As we head into lambing season in the National Park, pregnant sheep are at their most vulnerable and being chased by a dog can cause them to miscarry. Once lambs are born, just like any newborn, they need to be close to their mum, but lambs and ewes can quickly lose each other if a dog is off lead in a field where sheep with lambs are grazing.”

Gill Thompson, ecologist at Northumberland National Park, said: “Dogs off the lead can disturb ground-nesting birds that are sitting on eggs or separate adults and chicks. Chicks can get cold and wet from damp vegetation when they are away from their parents or can be more likely to be caught by predators. “Some of the species found in the National Park like curlew, lapwing and skylark have seen big declines in populations nationally and need to fledge as many chicks as they can to help reverse the decline.”

The Take the Lead campaign also encourages dog owners to take responsibility for dog poo when visiting the Park to reduce the spread of worms and diseases.