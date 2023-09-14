News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland National Park mountain rescue volunteer deployed to Morocco to help earthquake survivors

Northumberland search and rescue volunteer Jamie Pattison has been deployed to Morocco to assist with rescue efforts after a devastating earthquake killed over 2,000 people.
By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST
The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team member and trained paramedic has been dispatched to the Atlas mountains to provide medical assistance and help search for survivors.

He joined dozens of other UK search and rescue experts who were sent to Morocco after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue Team.

The group responds to overseas emergencies on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and is equipped with seismic listening devices, concrete cutting gear, and propping and shoring tools to help them search under collapsed buildings.

Jamie Pattison has been deployed to Morocco. (Photo by Jamie Pattison)Jamie Pattison has been deployed to Morocco. (Photo by Jamie Pattison)
Jamie Pattison has been deployed to Morocco. (Photo by Jamie Pattison)
Iain Nixon, Jamie’s team leader in Northumberland, said: “As the team medical officer and deputy team leader, Jamie is extremely well placed and experienced to assist in the UK rescue effort. I know that he will do all he can to help those in need.”

The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred on Friday night and was the most powerful to hit Morocco in over a century, was detected in the Atlas mountains, 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This is a devastating time for the people of Morocco, particularly those with loved ones they have lost or are missing.

“The UK has taken a leading role in the international effort to enhance search and rescue operations, moving quickly to deploy our unique strategic airlift capabilities, expert personnel and aid.

“We stand firmly by Morocco as they get through this terrible event.”

