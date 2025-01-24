Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team introduces their new recruit
Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) welcome new recruit, Swift.
Swift is a 15-week-old border collie who comes from a long line of sheep dogs in Cumbria.
She is already registered with the International Sheep Dog Society and her handler, Brian, is an experienced team member and dog handler with over 25 years experience with Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.
A NNPMRT training officer said: “It takes years to fully train them which is why search dogs are like gold. It takes a special person and a special dog.”
Brian plans to train Swift to become his new search dog and the team is looking forward to watching Swift’s progress over the coming years.
