Northumberland National Park chief executive takes on role with National Lottery Heritage Fund
Northumberland National Park Authority chief executive officer, Tony Gates, has been appointed as a member of National Lottery Heritage Fund UK’s committee for England, North.
The committee, which is made up of nine members, make decisions on grants between £100,000 and up to £5m, supporting a diverse range and scale of projects that sustain and transform the UK's heritage in the north of England.
Tony said: “It is a huge honour to be appointed as a committee member. National Lottery Heritage Fund supports projects of all sizes which connect people and communities to the UK’s heritage.
“There’s a lot of synergy between the core purposes of Northumberland National Park Authority and what the National Lottery Heritage Fund aims to achieve; I look forward to being impressed and inspired by the rich and varied projects that come forward for funding to protect and celebrate the region’s irreplaceable heritage.”
He has been the chief executive at Northumberland National Park Authority since November 2005.