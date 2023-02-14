The committee, which is made up of nine members, make decisions on grants between £100,000 and up to £5m, supporting a diverse range and scale of projects that sustain and transform the UK's heritage in the north of England.

Tony said: “It is a huge honour to be appointed as a committee member. National Lottery Heritage Fund supports projects of all sizes which connect people and communities to the UK’s heritage.

“There’s a lot of synergy between the core purposes of Northumberland National Park Authority and what the National Lottery Heritage Fund aims to achieve; I look forward to being impressed and inspired by the rich and varied projects that come forward for funding to protect and celebrate the region’s irreplaceable heritage.”

Tony Gates.