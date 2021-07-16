Northumberland National Park awarded conservation funding to help boost bee population

A moss-carder bee.

The ‘Pollen in Love’ conservation project will work to increase the bee population whilst providing habitats that will allow rare species to thrive – continuing to play an important part in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Those involved will undertake a number of different activities to help to achieve this such as providing early sources of pollen and nectar, planting goat willow as an early food source and working with local farmers and landowners to increase the number of flower species in hay meadows and verges, as well as enhancing road verges for pollination by planting flowers, including Honeysuckle, once hedges are established.

Sykes Holiday Cottages has provided funding. It will be funding conservation projects in both Northumberland and Snowdonia as part of the National Parks Protectors Fund, working through into 2022 to help boost the number of trees and bees across the UK.

Shaun Hackett, Northumberland National Park Ranger, said: “We are excited to be working with Sykes Holiday Cottages to launch this important project, which will help to improve the biodiversity within our National Park and support the authority’s aim to be net zero by 2040.

“Northumberland National Park is home to different types of bees, including the rare moss-carder bee, a bright ginger bee which likes clovers and wet meadows.

“Bees are pollinators and play a critical role in healthy ecosystems, essential for the unique and special landscape in Northumberland National Park, allowing it to thrive and be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We’re proud to be supporting National Parks UK with tree planting and bee conservation as part of the vital work protecting outdoor spaces and wildlife.

“We first partnered with National Parks UK four years ago with the aim of giving back more to the community and the environment, and this year our colleagues are lending a hand to support two significant conservation projects at Northumberland National Park and Snowdonia National Park.